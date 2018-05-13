Move to fill up stadium for final

The PSL and its sponsors have hit the campaign trail in a bid to fill up the Cape Town Stadium for the Nedbank Cup final.

Contingency measures have been taken to avoid having embarrassing empty stands when Free State Stars battle Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Ticket prices have been reduced from R60 to R40 while the first 10000 fans who buy tickets will get an extra ticket for free.

The two giant killers did the unthinkable by going against all odds to make it to the final at the 55000-capacity stadium.