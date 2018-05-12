Benni McCarthy’s toughest job in his maiden season as a head coach in the Premier Soccer League was dealing with player’s egos‚ he said as he prepared for the last game of the season with Cape Town City against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

“Dealing with players’ personalities has been tough because you’ve got so many different kinds. The thing I found the hardest was that you cannot please everyone‚” he said.

“As nice as you are trying to be with players‚ and as much as you are trying to satisfy them and make players happy and make them comfortable‚ at the end of the day you’ve got a squad of 26 and you can play only 11 of them.