Mzansi should catch a wake up to Land of the Rising Sun

Kon'nichiwa! That's "Hello" in Japanese. I am so charmed by the people from the Land of the Rising Sun this week.

Japanese bus drivers have been on strike at the same time as their South African counterparts. However, the Japanese drivers have been behind the wheel ferrying passengers to their destinations as usual but refusing to accept the bus fares.

The free rides have hurt the bus companies and forced the employers to a speedy solution. By contrast, our drivers have left their commuters in the lurch, queuing at depots and bus stops for weeks.

This is not the first time the Japanese have gobsmacked the world by doing things differently. During the last Fifa World Cup in Brazil, Japanese football supporters gongoozled the viewers when they stopped to pick up their rubbish before leaving the stadium after the match had ended. Elsewhere in the world, supporters routinely bring along snacks and soft drinks or beer and dump the empty packets.

I've seen many a countryman throw away a pie wrap with a dustbin only five metres away. And the less said about soccer hooligans in our midst the better.

The Japanese also taught us about discipline in the aftermath of a tsunami a few years ago. With food and water scarce, they queued neatly when help was offered by the rescue mission.