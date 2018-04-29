Gender-bender laws cause outrage

The International Association of Athletics Federation's (IAAF) new regulations for females with differences of sexual development has been met with condemnation and disappointment by the country's sports science and gender experts.

Experts said the regulations governing testosterone levels among female athletes will definitely affect athletes like the popular and record-breaking Caster Semenya.

The new laws say that athletes like Semenya, competing over the 400m, 800m and 1500m middle distances, are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it constantly there before the rules kick-in in November.

"This is blatant discrimination," said Reverend Dr Tebo Moema, the host of I was in The Closet on GauTV.

"We can't sugarcoat it at all.

"Back in 1983, if we remember, we had a white woman who was in the same position as Semenya, competing in the 800m and was white and masculine."