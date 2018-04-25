The new regulations are set to come into effect on November 1‚ to allow female athletes with DSD’s a six-month “compliance” period‚ whereby they must undergo the testosterone reduction should they wish to avoid having to stand down from competition once the regulations come into effect‚ according to the Irish Times.

The new DSDs rule also replaces the IAAF’s previous regulations governing eligibility of females with hyperandrogenism.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the IAAF decision is expected to force Semenya either to take medication to reduce her naturally occurring testosterone levels or move to longer-distance events.

It said the new rules will apply to any distance from 400m to the mile‚ meaning Semenya could switch to the 5‚000m and 10‚000m if she refuses to take medication - that can be used on a daily basis in tablet form.

Earlier this month‚ Semenya secured a golden double at the Commonwealth Games - winning the 800m and the 1500m titles in Games record times‚ also breaking Zola Budd’s 34-year-old national mark in the 1500m.