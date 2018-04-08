Church is everything to AmaZulu striker Rhulani Manzini

Normally, many football matches are played at the weekend, making it a hurdle for religious footballers to attend church service.

But AmaZulu striker Rhulani Manzini always tries by all means to remain devoted to his faith, saying that he sometimes sacrifices a lot of things to make time to worship. He's a committed member of Durban's Christian Revival Church (CRC) congregation.

"I am a spiritual guy. I don't even have friends except my wife, who's the only person I can call my friend. We always go to church together. It's not easy to be always at church as a footballer but I sacrifice some things to praise God," he said.

"Church is everything to me. It helps me stay focused and I see it as essential to give glory to God because without him, I would not have gone this far."

Manzini and his soulmate, Thina Manzini, met at a church gathering in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, almost two years ago while Manzini was still turning out for Chippa United. The couple lives at their Durban home and are yet to be blessed with kids.

The lad from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, may be seen driving his Golf 6 around, but he knows the importance of saving money, emphasising that he does not spend money unnecessarily on high-priced clothes and gadgets.