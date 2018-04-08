The government and the ANC must invest in the youth if they do not want to fall like apartheid or the Roman empire‚ former president Kgalema Motlanthe warned on Sunday.

He was speaking at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg at a service commemorating the life of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“Far much more mightier systems‚ the system of apartheid‚ the Roman empire‚ the Mongolian empire‚ the British empire came and fell.”

Motlanthe warned the government against overindulging in celebrating the past.

“When you celebrate‚ you don’t focus on the challenges of the day. Then of course the statue is mounted. We come back to unveil the statue‚ it’s another occasion for celebration‚ so you roll out the red carpets for celebration of the past. The net effect of that is that the younger people who were not born in that past get cut off‚” Motlanthe said.

“Young people bring with them energy and radical perspectives‚ because the older we become‚ the more easier it becomes for us to adapt to circumstances … We find 101 reasons why it is all in order.”

Motlanthe said the past‚ present and future were one continuum.