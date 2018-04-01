No contract yet for Chiefs' Shabba
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has yet to renew his contract with Amakhosi, Sunday World can confirm.
Shabba, 33, is expected to stay with Amakhosi beyond the end of his contract in June, but there have been delays in finalising a new deal.
The Soweto-born player has been with the club for 11 years and has previously indicated that he wants to retire at Naturena.
Tshabalala's contract was initially expected to be finalised by about mid-February, but the club officials and his representative, Jazzman Mahlakgane, have not concluded the talks.
"The latest proposed meeting was supposed to be on Thursday, but Jazzman and the club were not able to meet, because of their busy schedules. That's the reason that Shabba has not signed yet, but he's not going anywhere.
"The club is happy to keep him and he's happy to stay," revealed our source.
Tshabalala is expected to pen a two-year deal that will take him closer to his 35th birthday.
Mahlakgane told Sunday World it would be premature to comment on the talks.
Tshabalala, who has made over 300 starts in Chiefs colours, has been one of their consistent standout performers for years.
Known as one of the kings of assists in the league, he's provided that deadly final ball and has been on the scoresheet himself many times. He has four goals and six assists to his name this season. And, alongside goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, is one of the club's longest-serving players.