No contract yet for Chiefs' Shabba

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has yet to renew his contract with Amakhosi, Sunday World can confirm.

Shabba, 33, is expected to stay with Amakhosi beyond the end of his contract in June, but there have been delays in finalising a new deal.

The Soweto-born player has been with the club for 11 years and has previously indicated that he wants to retire at Naturena.

Tshabalala's contract was initially expected to be finalised by about mid-February, but the club officials and his representative, Jazzman Mahlakgane, have not concluded the talks.