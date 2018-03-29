Komphela invokes karma on coaches salivating for his Chiefs job

What goes around comes around. That’s exactly how Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is choosing to respond to the suitors who are salivating about the prospect of taking over his job at Amakhosi if his three-year contract is not renewed in June.

“There’s nothing wrong with people wanting to work at Chiefs‚” said Komphela as speculation and names of coaches who are likely to succeed him at Chiefs went on the overdrive this week.

But Komphela‚ who is under pressure to keep his job at Chiefs with no major trophy under his belt‚ pleaded for respect by those already talking about his job and demise.

Luc Eymael of Free State Stars and Nikola Kavazovic of Township Rollers of Botswana are among the names being thrown around as possible replacements for Komphela.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s name has also been mentioned but the 64-year-old Briton is yet to respond to the speculation about his possible return to a club he left in 2015 having won two league titles with them.