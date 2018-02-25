I'll stop Kucher, Lerena vows

"I know he is gonna come at me, looking for a quick knockdown. That is where he is going to make his biggest mistake!"

IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena made the bold prediction ahead of Saturday evening's defence against 16th-ranked challenger Dymtro Kucher of the Ukraine at Emperors Palace.

It is where Lerena won that title with a points decision against vastly experienced Congolese Youri Kayembre Kalenga on September 9 last year.

"He is going down," vowed Lerena, 25, a left-hander who left nine of his 19 victims counting stars. "He will go back home empty-handed. I have no doubt in my mind that I will stop Kucher."

Lerena is a one-man marketer, who has slotted perfectly into a world where social media and branding have become ubiquitous. His impressive skills are polished by former boxer Peter "The Sniper" Smith.