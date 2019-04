Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko takes the moegoe crown hands down for her racist and sexist utterances towards her staff.

The moegoe threatened staff with dismissal, pressuring them to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts" to help ANC win the May 8 vote.

During her tirade, she chastised two senior staffers for speaking back at her.

Moegoe Mazibuko has since apologised.