Chicco Twala tracking 'Black Twitter chief'

Legendary musician Sello "Chicco" Twala has launched a manhunt for the man behind the Man's Not Barry Roux Twitter account who accused him and his son Longwe of being responsible for the death of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Sunday World can reveal that Twala has hired a team of forensic social media experts to unmask the real account holder and hand him over to the police for defaming him and his son.

This after the camouflaged user went on a drive two weeks ago and tweeted that Longwe fatally shot Senzo using Twala's gun after an argument over his then girlfriend Zandi Khumalo.

He further claimed that Twala bribed all the witnesses to withhold information that could lead to his son's arrest.

Twala's manager Lebo Nqolobe confirmed that the businessman had hired forensic experts to expose the person behind the parody account.

