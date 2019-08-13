Susan Shabangu staff paid without any roles

Seven officials in the department of social development were being paid their full salaries despite not having any roles assigned to them.

The officials, which include the former minister Susan Shabangu's chief-of-staff, had been appointed permanently, despite serving in the former minister's political office.

This was against what the Ministerial Handbook prescribes. The officials, who also include Shabangu's secretary, administrative secretary and registry clerk had to be "absorbed" into other vacant positions after their roles were effectively made redundant.

According to the Ministerial Handbook, positions such as that of a chief-of-staff, private secretary and media liaison officer in the office of a minister, must be linked to the term of office.

Sowetan has learnt that Shabangu's former administrative secretary has now been appointed in the legal services department to provide additional support.

Senior officials in the department were now scrabbling to find vacancies that could be filled by other officials who continue to earn their full salaries without any roles assigned to them.

Lumka Oliphant, the spokesperson of the department, confirmed that four officials which were serving Shabangu's office were permanently employed in the department.

"With the appointment of the current minister, these officials had to be accommodated in the department based on their competencies and skills. The department is still in the process of identifying suitable positions for the placement of the secretary and chief-of- staff," Oliphant said.

She also confirmed that Shabangu's administrative secretary has been placed in the Legal Services Directorate given her qualifications. The registry clerk was retained in the current minister's office.

Two other officials who were also in Shabangu's office employed as financial assistant and executive assistant as contract workers had their contracts renewed.