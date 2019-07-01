Kabza played me for a fool: record label boss

Amapiano sensation Kabza De Small is being accused by his record company boss and football agent Josiah Mphono of playing him like a piano.

Mphono said that Kabza, who signed a three-year contract with his stable, Best By Far Entertainment, had allegedly breached his contract twice by clinching deals with third parties without his consent. He told Sunday World that Kabza signed a contract with his stable to release three albums with an option to extend it to four albums.

Kabza released his first album, Avenue Sounds, under Mphono's record label in 2016, which was distributed by House Afrika.

"I borrowed money from people to pay for the album sleeve and other things because at the time all record companies were reluctant to invest in the amapiano genre.

"We shared the proceeds of the sale of the album equally even though as a record company, I was supposed to take more money," Mphono said:

He said Kabza was supposed to have released his sophomore album in 2017 under his label, but instead he was releasing singles elsewhere.

Mphono said Kabza allegedly breached his contract when he released the hit ditties Umshove and Shaya Amabele among others with various record labels last year without Best By Far Entertainment's permission.

"I organised a meeting where he admitted to his mistakes and made a commitment to release his next album with us and I believed him," said Mphono.