Clown on Penny's song is not EFF's Malema, star insists

Tsonga musician Penny Penny has denied that his latest Amapiano song, Silima, is a Julius Malema diss track.

This is despite the fact that the lyrics for the song are reminiscent of his video rant aimed at the EFF leader he posted earlier this month.

"I'm surprised when this guy goes around and tells people that I'm not educated. I don't have a son, ugly like you." Penny Penny sings on the track that has had social media buzzing.

Talking to Sowetan yesterday, Penny Penny said: "I'm an artist. I sing about reality. This is not the first time people tell me that I'm not educated."

"Yes, I'm singing about a silima [a clown], but it's not Malema even though the message is similar [to the rant]. I compose the way I want to.

"People are free to make their own judgement of the song. This message is not only from Penny Penny, but it's for everyone who never had a chance to go to school in general, and they were laughed at. It has nothing to do with Malema," he said.

He said the song is a first taste of his upcoming 10-track Amapiano album.

"All the songs are bombs. Penny Penny goes with the time. I can sing anything, even rock and roll," he said.