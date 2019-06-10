Sars guns for Unathi's house

The taxman has obtained a court judgment to attach musician and Idols SA presenter Unathi Nkayi's multi-million rand home for allegedly singing out of tune in her tax matters.

According to the judgment, obtained at the high court in Joburg, Nkayi owed the SA Revenue Services (Sars) over R120,000 in income tax.

The debt ballooned to R219,000 after Sars imposed R94,000 in administrative penalties.

Nkayi, who according to the papers generated between R200,000 and over R1m in revenue between 2006 and 2016, said she was not aware of the judgment against her.

She said her accountant, Byron Ahmed of BAHMEDA, had entered into an agreement with Sars on her behalf to settle the bill.