Love turns sour over claim of cheating with ex-wife

SABC TV newsreader and foreign correspondent Nthakoana Ngatane was left with numerous bruises after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her over cheating claims.

The incident, according to Ngatane, was the last straw that broke the camel's back, leading her to walk away from what she described as a "physically and emotionally painful relationship".

The Lesotho-born news anchor opened up to Sunday World following a dramatic two weeks that culminated in her registering a case of common assault against her former live-in lover at Midrand police station last Sunday evening.

She claimed in her police statement that Steve Ntebele allegedly pushed her off a ladder while she was trying to remove curtains at his house after an argument.

According to Ngatane's affidavit seen by Sunday World, the incident happened while Ngatane was trying to pack her belongings at her boyfriend's house.

"... she fell down on her back and sustained injuries on the head and neck while on the floor. The police came and helped her. The suspect was arrested and detained at Midrand police cells," reads the police statement.

It further stated that the couple had a prior argument on February 3 during which Ntebele allegedly kicked the newsreader out of his home.

Ntebele said: "There was no assault, it was just a squabble and we parted ways."