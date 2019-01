SuperSport United and star winger Thuso Phala are set for a bitter divorce as relations between both parties have reached a new low.

Phala had a major fallout with the club's rookie coach Kaitano Tembo and the club management some time ago, and has not been training with the team since late last month.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD.

motshwaneg@sowetan.co.za