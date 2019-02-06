It took Tomi Lahren's 21 Savage 'joke' to unite Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

Tomi Lahren has done something 2018 was not able to: she brought together bitter rivals Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

It's an open secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are not the best of friends and they often do not see eye-to-eye. But the pair were united in their disgust at the conservative commentator for making a joke at 21 Savage's expense.

The developing story of the British-born, Atlanta-based musician, 21 Savage has been blowing up and sparking debates. The rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, faces deportation proceedings because he overstayed his visa, which he got in 2005.

Tomi thought she was clever when she tweeted, "I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya."