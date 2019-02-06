News

It took Tomi Lahren's 21 Savage 'joke' to unite Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

By Chrizelda Kekana - 06 February 2019 - 14:02
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj agree that Tomi Lahren is a problem.
Image: Instagram/Nicki Minaj/Cardi B

Tomi Lahren has done something 2018 was not able to: she brought together bitter rivals Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

It's an open secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are not the best of friends and they often do not see eye-to-eye. But the pair were united in their disgust at the conservative commentator for making a joke at 21 Savage's expense.

The developing story of the British-born, Atlanta-based musician, 21 Savage has been blowing up and sparking debates. The rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, faces deportation proceedings because he overstayed his visa, which he got in 2005.

Tomi thought she was clever when she tweeted, "I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya."

People were ready to cancel sis, and Nicki and Cardi didn't waste time in setting Tomi straight.

"Your obsession with our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing at people getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You f**k*ng clown," Nicki said.

Cardi B, who has had a few run-ins with Tomi over many social issues on Twitter before, warned Tomi not to start.

Tomi tried to defend herself on Twitter, claiming that she didn't make the rules.

But Tweeps were tired of the "judgemental" Tomi and made it known.

