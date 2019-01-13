Song of the Year confusion

Master KG's Skeleton Move song clinched the 2018 SABC Summer Song of the Year award with a combined 160,295 votes, outsmarting his fellow Limpopo artist King Monada's Malwedhe with just less than 9,000 votes.

According to provisional results seen by Sunday World, Monada only secured 151,101 at the close of voting lines at midday on December 31 2018, as opposed to the previous practice where lines closed at midnight on December 30.

