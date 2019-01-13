News

Arts minister wants me dead- Mthethwa

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo - 13 January 2019 - 10:24
Music producer Eugene Mthethwa.
Music producer Eugene Mthethwa.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Kwaito veteran Eugene Mthethwa made startling allegations against arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday, insinuating that the minister was planning a hit on him.

Speaking at the fallen Bubblegum music legend Dan Tshanda's memorial service in Newtown, Joburg, Eugene told attendees that he was warned by a friend that his life was in danger and that he must not set foot in Durban, where the ANC was holding its election manifesto, as the minister was not happy with the public comments he made last year.

