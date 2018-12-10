Alexandra shack dwellers rebuild their lives

Athini Sikhunyana and her family are facing a daunting task of finding wood and corrugated iron sheets to rebuild their home in Granville informal settlement in Alexandra.

Sikhunyana, 20, was in her three-room shack preparing her siblings to go to the mall when she heard people screaming on Thursday that there was a fire.

Her family is among the 900 people who have been displaced by the blaze that ripped through the settlement last week.

Sikhunyana and her siblings were preparing to go shopping for Christmas clothes. But now the money will be used to buy material to try and rebuild their shack.

"I am heartbroken because my sisters might not get new clothes for Christmas. I was bathing them so we could go buy clothes when the fire started. Everything was destroyed in the fire. My father works piece jobs. The money he saved for the children's clothes will now help rebuild our home," she said.

Sikhunyana's family had already started to rebuild their home yesterday.

"We used the damaged material and my parents are making a plan to get more material. We have been sleeping in the corner where they build because we feel safer when we are in one place," she said.