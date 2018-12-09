Man to appear in court for murder of his lover's grandson
Police have arrested the alleged killer of a nine-year-old boy who was found dead near a dam at Ekangala, Bronkhorstspruit.
The lifeless body of Nhlanhla Sibanyoni, a grade 2 pupil at Sikhulisile primary school, was found in the bushes in the area three weeks ago. He was only wearing school socks when he was found and could not be easily identified due to the extent of injuries on his face. His family was later found in the area. The child’s school socks also helped in his identification.
According to police, the 43-year-man suspect who had been on the run for three weeks was found in Mpumalanga province.
Police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi said officers worked tirelessly to ensure the arrest of the suspect.
“It is sad that this happened at time where the country is observing the 16 days of activism to no violence against women and children and we as the SAPS are committed to working around the clock to lock away those who do such,” said Moganedi.
The police identified the man as the live-in partner of the victim's grandmother. The man lived together with the family, including the murdered boy's mother.
Lungile Sibanyoni, the boy's mother, said the man’s arrest came as a relief to her though it would not bring back her child.
“I have not yet come to terms with my son’s brutal killing. I cannot remove the image of his tiny body lying lifelessly in the bushes with a note next to it”. The note, whose message has not been made public, was allegedly written by the suspect.
The man is believed to have followed the child after he left home to go to school. He allegedly took the child to her sister’s house in the area where he asked for a T-shirt so that the boy could change from his school uniform.
Sibanyoni said the shocked relatives told her that he told them he was taking the child to the doctor and left his jersey, school bag and school shirt.
“I want him to tell me where my son’s shoes are because I have found everything else but the shoes are still missing.”
She also said it has been difficult on her mother who has broken down since the gruesome murder of her child, allegedly by her partner.
“We took him in since 2013, he arrived with only a bag to come and live with us but now he took away all I had,” said Sibanyoni.
Sibanyoni said the only thing she wants for her son is justice so she can have peace.
“Police came to fetch me to identify him when he they found him and the only thing he could say to me was ‘sorry’.”
“I cannot forgive after what happened to my child; how you expect me to forget?"
The suspect is expected to appear in Ekangala magistrate's court on Monday to face a charge of murder.