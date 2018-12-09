Man to appear in court for murder of his lover's grandson.

Police have arrested the alleged killer of a nine-year-old boy who was found dead near a dam at Ekangala, Bronkhorstspruit.

The lifeless body of Nhlanhla Sibanyoni, a grade 2 pupil at Sikhulisile primary school, was found in the bushes in the area three weeks ago. He was only wearing school socks when he was found and could not be easily identified due to the extent of injuries on his face. His family was later found in the area. The child’s school socks also helped in his identification.

According to police, the 43-year-man suspect who had been on the run for three weeks was found in Mpumalanga province.

Police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi said officers worked tirelessly to ensure the arrest of the suspect.

“It is sad that this happened at time where the country is observing the 16 days of activism to no violence against women and children and we as the SAPS are committed to working around the clock to lock away those who do such,” said Moganedi.

The police identified the man as the live-in partner of the victim's grandmother. The man lived together with the family, including the murdered boy's mother.

Lungile Sibanyoni, the boy's mother, said the man’s arrest came as a relief to her though it would not bring back her child.