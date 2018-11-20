Road agency wants King Monada to become ambassador
A national road traffic agency has appealed to Limpopo artist King Monada to become a road safety ambassador following the success of his Idibala dance craze.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) wrote to Monada - born Khutso Kgatla - seeking his buy-in in its road safety campaign ahead of the festive season.
RTMC chairperson Zola Majavu said he was particularly concerned about the videos of the dance showing drivers "fainting" in simulations while behind the wheel of a moving car.
Monada's hit track Maledhwe has taken the country by storm, prompting the #IdibalaChallenge, which are videos of fans simulating fainting spells while listening to the song.
"This simulation seems to be making waves even beyond drivers of motor vehicles but literally in all gatherings, classrooms, picnic, sports etc. We are also fast approaching the crazy festive season," Majavu said in a letter to Monada.
"On behalf of [a] collective I lead, I strongly believe that we should intervene in positive manner and find joint solutions to the road carnage as opposed to being seen as promoting behaviour that would certainly lead to disaster if left uncorrected."
Majavu and Monada met briefly over the weekend during a road safety campaign to remember the victims of road accidents.
King Monada's manager Albert Makwela told Sowetan they had not responded to Majavu's letter as there were few important matters to consider.
He said RTMC was not clear what was in it for Monada to play a role in their road safety campaigns.
"Monada is fully booked for the festive season," Makwela said, adding that Monada needed to be compensated if he takes time off his work during the period.
Majavu said he had asked King Monada for an urgent conversation so that his talent is not misconstrued and be used to promote reckless behaviour on the road.
"One doesn't take issue with the dance but rather conditions under which simulations happen. My interest as the chairman of the lead agency statutorily responsible for road safety is obvious, hence the request," Majavu said, adding that Monada should use his music and fame to promote road safety like other musos before.