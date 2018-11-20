Road agency wants King Monada to become ambassador

A national road traffic agency has appealed to Limpopo artist King Monada to become a road safety ambassador following the success of his Idibala dance craze.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) wrote to Monada - born Khutso Kgatla - seeking his buy-in in its road safety campaign ahead of the festive season.

RTMC chairperson Zola Majavu said he was particularly concerned about the videos of the dance showing drivers "fainting" in simulations while behind the wheel of a moving car.

Monada's hit track Maledhwe has taken the country by storm, prompting the #IdibalaChallenge, which are videos of fans simulating fainting spells while listening to the song.