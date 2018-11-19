Workers suffer after AKA walked away

Hip hop mikado AKA and his former business partner Prince "Costinyo" Nyembe parted ways after the rapper discovered that his partner used their company to buy a flashy car without his knowledge.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and Nyembe announced their separation to staffers of their Beam Group media company in August.

The internationally-acclaimed rapper owned 70% of the company that among others, it handled his PR campaigns, videography and graphic designing.

Sunday World can today reveal that the purchase of a flashy Maserati Grancabrio Sport worth almost R1m by Nyembe, led to the collapse of the company.

Its demise had also led to a feud between the two former co-owners as there were allegations that the company owed R2m in tax.

The chaos led to some staff members abandoning the ship while others struggled to receive their pay in the months following AKA's departure.