Here's what AKA has to say about being called 'fat'

Everyone knows that AKA's confidence is on 100.

The rapper took to Instagram to respond to followers who reckoned he's gained a few kilos.

It apparently all started after AKA shared pictures of himself from a performance last weekend.

The comments section of the rapper's post was apparently filled with people calling him fat. Awks!

Instead of letting such comments get to him, AKA shared snaps of him working out and told fans that believes he's getting buff.