Dis-Chem braces for protected strike
Dis-Chem Pharmacies will be affected by strike action over a wage dispute with the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).
Nupsaw said that it was laying the groundwork for a national strike, accusing Dis-Chem of refusing to bargain with the union on salary increases and bonuses.
"Despite their 13.3% turnover increase in 2018 financial year, from R17.3bn to R19.6bn, our members still have their security wage adjustments reduced without any explanation," the union said in a statement.
"There are no guaranteed annual bonuses, yet the employer is planning expansion (20 stores) in the 2019 financial year, with the hard work of its over 13500 employees."
Nupsaw said it had turned to the CCMA for conciliation and obtained permission for members to embark on a protected strike.
The union is demanding a minimum wage of R12500 across the board, an increase of 12,5% for those earning above R12,500 and a guaranteed annual bonus.
Dis-Chem spokesperson Caryn Barker told Business Report: "We have already advised the union that unfortunately we are not in a position to meet their demands, so we expect the strike to go ahead."
- Timeslive