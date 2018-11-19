Dis-Chem braces for protected strike.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies will be affected by strike action over a wage dispute with the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).

Nupsaw said that it was laying the groundwork for a national strike, accusing Dis-Chem of refusing to bargain with the union on salary increases and bonuses.

"Despite their 13.3% turnover increase in 2018 financial year, from R17.3bn to R19.6bn, our members still have their security wage adjustments reduced without any explanation," the union said in a statement.

"There are no guaranteed annual bonuses, yet the employer is planning expansion (20 stores) in the 2019 financial year, with the hard work of its over 13500 employees."