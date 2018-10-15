Safa casts net for broadcaster after pulling the plug on SABC
The SA Football Association (Safa) is looking for a new broadcast partner for national teams matches after confirming it has cut ties with national broadcaster, the SABC.
Protracted negotiations failed, resulting in a blackout of Bafana Bafana's African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Seychelles at FNB Stadium yesterday.
Safa also confirmed that the SABC will not screen matches involving all national team matches.
But the SABC insisted it will carry the return leg in Victoria, Seychelles, on Tuesday as Safa doesn't own the rights.
Safa lashed out at the SABC for making a "discourteous offer" on a new deal after opening the discussion in October 2017.
Safa took a swipe at the deals the SABC has recently concluded for the rights for the English Premiership and the T20 League, which are worth millions despite claims that the SABC was cash strapped.
But Sunday World has been told that the SABC's failure to conclude a contract with Safa was due to the financial strain it has to carry when broadcasting the games on radio and television .
"We don't make money from showing Bafana games," the insider said.
"We are expected to pay R110m per year on the games, but we only make about R10m from all those games. It makes no financial sense for us to hold these rights.
"The SABC said it was prepared to negotiate with Safa. "[We] remain committed to engaging Safa on fair terms," said SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu.
Safa, meanwhile, claimed that it allowed the broadcast of the match between Bafana and Libya in August to be televised for free in the belief that both parties were close to concluding a deal.