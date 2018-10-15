Safa casts net for broadcaster after pulling the plug on SABC.

The SA Football Association (Safa) is looking for a new broadcast partner for national teams matches after confirming it has cut ties with national broadcaster, the SABC.

Protracted negotiations failed, resulting in a blackout of Bafana Bafana's African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Seychelles at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Safa also confirmed that the SABC will not screen matches involving all national team matches.

But the SABC insisted it will carry the return leg in Victoria, Seychelles, on Tuesday as Safa doesn't own the rights.

Safa lashed out at the SABC for making a "discourteous offer" on a new deal after opening the discussion in October 2017.

Safa took a swipe at the deals the SABC has recently concluded for the rights for the English Premiership and the T20 League, which are worth millions despite claims that the SABC was cash strapped.