SABC-Safa bickering hurts poor

As Bafana Bafana prepare to take on the Seychelles in tomorrow's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, most South Africans may not be able to watch this match, thanks to bickering between the SA Football Association (Safa) and the SABC.

Safa announce yesterday that it had reached a deadlock in contract negotiations with the SABC and the public broadcaster would not be allowed to flight any national match from now on.

Safa also noted that the SABC had recently concluded deals with Cricket SA to broadcast a T20 tournament and to flight English Premier League games.

We highlighted in this space a few weeks ago that the SABC seemed to have its priorities all messed up. We couldn't understand how it could plead poverty while at the same time agreeing to buy rights to the most overpriced league in the world: the English league.