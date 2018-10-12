Ten quotes from THAT Kanye rant at the White House that even left Trump shooketh
Kanye West has trended worldwide on Twitter ever since footage of his monologue with US President Donald Trump went viral on Thursday.
Ye met with Trump at the White House and spent eight-minutes dropping bombs, talking about the power of the MAGA cap and, well, a whole lot more.
Trump looked dazed during "the incident" and Twitter is on his side: shooketh.
When you try to cancel Kanye but he keeps ending up on your TL pic.twitter.com/afxl32oHv1— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 12, 2018
I don’t have anything positive to say about Kanye’s remarks today at the White House, so I’ll just hold my tongue!— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) October 12, 2018
Damn. TI said it best about Kanye:— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) October 12, 2018
“You can hear the sound of our ancestors tears hitting the floor.” That took the wind outta me.
Part of this for Kanye is just showing people that you can’t tell him no. He’s always got a story about how someone tried to tell him not to wear the hat or tried to bully him into not wearing it. But he did anyway. He’s like a child—he did it because he was told he couldn’t.— Touré (@Toure) October 12, 2018
TEN QUOTES FROM YE
1. This hat gives me power in a way.
2. There was something about when I put that (MAGA) hat on, I feel like Superman.
3. You (Trump) made us Superman. That's my favourite superhero and you made a Superman cape for me.
4. I'm married to a family where, you know, there isn't a lot of male energy going on.
5. You (Trump) gave me the heart to go to Adidas.
6. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes the best factories and we have to make our core be empowered, we have to bring jobs.
7. A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we're very proud. So when I said I like Trump to like someone as liberal, they'll say 'oh, but he's racist.'
8. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don't stop me. That's an invisible wall.
9. I've never stepped into a situation where I didn't make people more money.
10. You know, the four gentleman that wrote the 13th Amendment didn't look like the people they were amending.