The Soil's Ntsika pours his heart into solo career

The first introduction to music by The Soil's Ntsika as a solo artist is a heartfelt open love letter to his wife and he's explained to TshisaLIVE why he chose Awundiva as the leading single.

The song Awundiva features Vusi Nova and is a beautiful rendition by the vocalists.

"The song is really personal to me because it talks about me and just how much I love my wife. It's about me expressing just how much I love and when I keep telling her that I love her she always says she loves me back but I wanted to emphasize just how much I think‚ she doesn't understand the full effect of this love I have for her."

Ntsika said the love he has for his wife is constantly growing.

"I love her not only from my heart but from my soul. The song is just me saying‚ please hear me when I say I love you because it's never the same‚ it increases daily. But I know she knows that I love her and I've loved her from the first time we met. Her beauty is everlasting and is new every day. The love I continue to have for her grows every day. My love for her is never the same as it was yesterday."