Caswell and Itumeleng Maseko's tempestuous relationship revealed

The Emalahleni woman accused of killing her millionaire husband with a knife opened two cases of assault against him in 2015, two years after they met.

Sunday World can reveal that Caswell Maseko had also opened a case of assault against his wife Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko three days after she opened the second case against him.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi confirmed that the woman opened the first case in July and the second one in October 2015, the same year that they got married in a traditional ceremony.

Hlathi said the cases were later withdrawn by the couple.

Maseko's family acknowledged that the couple were having a tumultuous marriage but have nonetheless declared war against their daughter-in-law.

The family told Sunday World that the gloves are off and that they will fight tooth and nail to ensure that Makhalemele-Maseko rots in jail for allegedly killing their son.

Seated in one of the rooms at Maseko's family home in Duvha Park, family members gathered to support Maseko's aunt who was on the mattress as the chief mourner. His mother died in December last year.