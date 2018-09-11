Distruction Boyz's Thobani 'Que' Mgobhozi welcomes baby boy

Que told TshisaLIVE that it was still sinking that he's a dad.

"I guess nothing has really changed‚ he is only a few days old but I think the biggest change is inside of me. Before he was born I was a kid now I am a man. I can't describe how my life changed the moment I held him. It was like something was coming over me."

He said that Zinzyswa was doing well and couldn't stop gushing over his little family.

"She is doing amazing. She can't believe that she is a mom. We both can't stop looking at the little one. I feel so content with life and how things are going."

Que said team Distruction Boyz were "even more excited than me" about the birth and were going to dedicate any awards they win in the future to him.

"We are nominated for a few awards and we are also working on new projects. I want to dedicate the AFRIMMA and all the other awards to him. I want to dedicate everything to him. The world is going to know‚" he said with a laugh.