Pule Mabe‚ the party's spokesperson‚ said: "The former deputy president of the ANC Youth League‚ who grew up from humble beginnings on a small farm in Mpumalanga to assume various leadership roles within the congress movement and to become a successful lawyer‚ is a living example of what President Nelson Mandela poignantly uttered about the value of education when he said 'Education is the great engine of personal development.

"It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor‚ that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine‚ that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have‚ not what we are given‚ that separates one person from another'."

"The ANC at its Nasrec conference adopted a resolution to roll out fully subsidised free higher education and training to academically capable‚ poor‚ working class and middle strata students as from the 2018 academic year.

"This will lead to the producing of a skilled generation that will be able to make a meaningful contribution to the building of a better society. We call upon our young people to emulate Comrade Lamola and to take advantage of opportunities that are being made available to them to acquire education so as to improve their material conditions."

His achievements follow those of EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who recently completed politics PhD and EFF leader Julius Malema who last year obtained a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in philosophy.