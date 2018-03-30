Elizabeth Mogotsi was spurred on to study by her current job at the Examinations and Graduations Office (EGO) at Wits University‚ as she wanted to fully represent that office.

“Sometimes during graduations‚ I would need to usher in graduands‚ and because I did not have a qualification‚ I could not wear a gown. This did not make sense to me. When I first started at EGO‚ we used to wear gowns and people would congratulate me for graduating whereas I was not. So‚ I felt the need to study so I can get real compliments.”

Elizabeth‚ who last studied in 1993 before registering in Wits in 2013‚ says that studying after so many years was challenging. The pair says that they both set a target to complete their studies together‚ and constantly had to push each other.

Time management was instrumental to reach this target‚ says Johannes.

“You need to manage your time properly. Studying while you are working is difficult. You have to be able to manage your time and juggle between work and school.”

Johannes works at the Wits Centre for Part Studies as an Administrative Assistant and part of his job entails counselling students. He says was inspired by the number of people who had successfully completed their studies through the centre.

“I was inspired to counsel people about the road that I have walked. It makes sense when you tell people about the road you have walked and know about.”

His manager‚ Johan Swanepoel‚ director of the Wits Centre for Part Time Studies‚ commented: “After years of assisting others to realise their dreams‚ he deserved to be offered the same opportunity. He still had to commit and do the hard work himself‚ which he did. The way that he did this‚ was remarkable. He just went about his business quietly and in a determined way. It should be noted that he never failed a single course - which is a wonderful achievement.”