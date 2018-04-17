US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson says the struggle must continue against “economic apartheid” in South Africa.

Jackson said freedom was not the only goal of the struggle against apartheid.

“We had to get free to get equal. Whenever the playing field is even and the rules are public and the goals are clear‚ the referee is fair‚ the score is transparent‚” he said on Monday evening.

Jackson‚ 76‚ was speaking at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Johannesburg alongside Cooperative Governance and Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“Why is there not another Sharpeville massacre in South Africa? It’s because of trade. So‚ with the walls down and the struggle and the resistance down‚ investment is coming‚ but investment in the minority regime‚” he said.