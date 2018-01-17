ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of Housing Dan Bovu and an alleged accomplice handed themselves over to the police after being accused of trying to illegally sell a city-owned property stand‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said.

The pair allegedly tried to illegally sell a property stand owned by the City of Johannesburg in Vlakfontein in 2006.

“The pair handed themselves over to the police in Lenasia this morning‚” Mashaba said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bovu was MMC for Housing under the previous administration. He is currently an ANC Councillor and Regional Deputy Secretary General in the city. He was a ward councillor when he allegedly tried to sell the property stand.

The first complainant wanted to buy a stand in Vlakfontein and was introduced to the second accused‚ who allegedly told the complainant that he worked for the Thembelihle Development Trust‚ which assisted people in buying stands in the area.

The first complainant alleged that he was told to pay R5‚000 for the stand. After he paid the R5‚000 the accused asked him to visit the area over the weekend and pick his stand. The first complainant allegedly started building the foundation of the house on the stand he had chosen.