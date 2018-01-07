A Cape Town court clerk‚ Siyabulela Sono‚ 33‚ has been granted bail of R2‚000 after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday for alleged corruption.

A Cape Town court clerk‚ Siyabulela Sono‚ 33‚ has been granted bail of R2‚000 after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday for alleged corruption.

This follows his arrest on Thursday by the Hawk's Serious Corruption Crime unit.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said it was alleged that in late 2016‚ Sono had allegedly approached a female accused in a theft case and offered to make her case go away in exchange for a R10‚000 bribe.