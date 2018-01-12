YCL accuses Supra Mahumapelo of corruption

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been accused of imposing a senior government official on the health department to rubber-stamp tenders where he has interests.

The startling claims were made by the Young Communist League (YCL).

This after Andrew Thabo Lekalakala landed a R1.5-million job as the head of the department (HOD) without security clearance being granted, allegedly at the behest of Mahumapelo.

Lekalakala has no relevant experience as chief director for the position and should not have been shortlisted in the first place, according to the YCL.

The advert for the job stated the person should have "at least five years' work experience as a senior manager in the health services environment at a level of chief director".

The move has also angered the EFF, which is calling for the suspension of Mahumapelo and Lekalakala.

The YCL laid fraud and corruption charges against Mahumapelo and Lekalakala at the Vryburg police station this week. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's spokesman Vuyo Mhanga confirmed a case was opened.

"The investigation would be pursued," Mhanga said.

Sowetan has learnt that Mmoloki Cwaile, the chief director at the department of health, was suspended in November for apparently questioning the "dubious" appointment of Lekalakala.