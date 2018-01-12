YCL accuses Supra Mahumapelo of corruption
North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been accused of imposing a senior government official on the health department to rubber-stamp tenders where he has interests.
The startling claims were made by the Young Communist League (YCL).
This after Andrew Thabo Lekalakala landed a R1.5-million job as the head of the department (HOD) without security clearance being granted, allegedly at the behest of Mahumapelo.
Lekalakala has no relevant experience as chief director for the position and should not have been shortlisted in the first place, according to the YCL.
The advert for the job stated the person should have "at least five years' work experience as a senior manager in the health services environment at a level of chief director".
The move has also angered the EFF, which is calling for the suspension of Mahumapelo and Lekalakala.
The YCL laid fraud and corruption charges against Mahumapelo and Lekalakala at the Vryburg police station this week. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's spokesman Vuyo Mhanga confirmed a case was opened.
"The investigation would be pursued," Mhanga said.
Sowetan has learnt that Mmoloki Cwaile, the chief director at the department of health, was suspended in November for apparently questioning the "dubious" appointment of Lekalakala.
Thapelo Galeboe, the J Nkosi district chairman of YCL, said yesterday the only senior position Lekalakala held was when he was the CEO of Bophelong Hospital in Mahikeng between 2002 and 2004. He said that since Lekalakala was appointed in 2015, the health department had awarded multimillion-rand contracts to companies linked to him and Mahumapelo.
EFF North West MPL Alfred Motsi accused Mahumapelo of appointing "compromised" staff in all departments "so they can do wrong things on his behalf".
Lekalakala said the job advert required him to be in senior management services for more than five years.
"When I applied I was already in senior management services for 10 years."
Mahumapelo's spokesman Brian Setswambung said the recruitment process for appointment of HODs, including senior managers, is followed at all times and Lekalakala's appointment was no exception.