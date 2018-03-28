Actress Lele Ledwaba wins case of assault against angry female cop

Actress Lele Ledwaba cried hysterically at the Randburg Magistrate's Court yesterday when a police officer accused of assaulting her was found guilty.

But a friend was there for comfort when former Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer Trekkie Ayuk Tikhoni was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and for another count of malicious damage to property.

Ledwaba, who is popular for her character as Pinkie in the SABC2 comedy Stokvel, said Tikhoni assaulted her in 2015 after she had accused her of failing to stop at an intersection in Kyalami. According to Ledwaba's court submissions, Tikhoni had stopped a motorist driving ahead of her but quickly let it pass and turned on Ledwaba after recognising her face.

She said Tikhoni bragged to her colleagues, shouting: "look who I have stopped", before subjecting the actress to an hour-and-a-half of beating and verbal abuse. Magistrate Nosiphiwo Gcawu found Ledwaba to be a reliable witness who "did not contradict herself and stuck to her version" of events.

Gcawu questioned Tikhoni's evidence and suggested that the former officer might have changed her statements based on what Ledwaba was saying in court, and because her lawyers failed to question Ledwaba on some parts of her evidence, and even gave testimony which contradicted her own lawyers.