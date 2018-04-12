Last chance for Mthalane, Pacman

Ring veteran Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane has been granted the opportunity to reclaim the IBF flyweight belt he vacated in 2014.

This after he pulled out of his mandatory defence against Thailand's Amnat Roenroeng due to paltry purse money.

IBF Championship chairman Lindsey Tucker wrote to both Mthalane's trainer, Colin Nathan and promoter Tshele Kometsi, that the IBF had elevated the title elimination bout between Mthalane and Muhammad Waseem from Pakistan to a world title fight because Donnie Nietes of the Philippines had vacated the title to move up to the junior bantamweight division.

Mthalane, who has 35 wins against two losses, is rated No 3, while Waseem is fifth in the IBF's flyweight ranks.

They were to fight for the rights to challenge Nietes. Their elimination bout was to be staged by Manny Pacquaio Promotions.

"It will stage the fight in conjunction with Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on July 15," said Nathan.