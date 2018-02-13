Pule Mabe: ANC's new voice tells of his youth

Wearing his aunt's old police training uniform and his mother's beret, Pule Mabe knew from the tender age of 10 that he would venture into the political world.

The newly appointed ANC national spokesman speaks fondly of his youth days and how it shaped him into the man he is today.

"I wore that uniform proudly (at an event he recalls from his youth), with my mom's beret carrying a badge of Nelson Mandela as a young ANC pioneer officer. I welcomed Cyril Ramaphosa at the local stadium using only my voice and a loud hailer. I had slept at the stadium the night before, excited to stand guard. That beret is very significant in my life and I still carry it today," Mabe says proudly.

Raised in the Namakgale township of Phalaborwa, Limpopo, the 37-year-old says his grandmother gave him a beating when he questioned why she was upset over a wrist watch she received from a mining company after 25 years of service. She was the first African woman to work at the Palabora Mining Company in the mid-1960s.

"She was looking for the misplaced watch. It carried great sentimental value to her. She didn't find it amusing that I questioned why they only gave her a wrist watch," he says.