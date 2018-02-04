Reggie Nkabinde quits showbiz to focus on politics

Music label owner and ANC Youth League treasurer-general Reggie

Nkabinde has ditched his music production business to focus on politics.

Nkabinde, 33, is the owner of prominent label Mabala Noise. He said he has handed the business to those who have been with the company since it's inception, and refused to mention names or give clues.

He revealed that he officially left Mabala Noise in the first week of January but he was still busy with paperwork needed to hand over the business.

"I am not selling but will put shares among people who have been running the business for me," he said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE