Reggie Nkabinde tipped to become ANCYL president

Mabala Noise boss and ANC Youth League treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde looks set to replace Collen Maine as president without raising a sweat when the congress is held later this year.

This emerged this week as party insiders told of how there are moves to bring the congress forward from September to May, before the current leadership's term ends in August.

One of the provincial leaders who was a contender for the youth league's top spot, KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, has surrendered the fight.

"I don't think I am ready for the position," he said.

"My view is that there are leaders who are better positioned for the job and they include comrade Reggie Nkabinde, Ndumiso Mokako, Mlondolozi Mkhize, Muhammad Khalid Sayed and Vincent Shoba," said Sabelo.

