Love her or hate her, Winnie blazed a trail in the name of liberation

Had the news of her passing been broken on April 1, well-wishers would have dismissed reports as a sick joke.

Anything reported on April Fool's Day is either taken with a pinch of salt or generally dismissed as a stranger to the truth.

The news came on April 2 - just a day after the people of faith had leapt with joy to raise the name of one who had conquered the grave three days after crucifixion.

The joy of resurrection was tempered by news of the passing of the irrepressible, irreplaceable and adorable fighting liberation servant and an icon that spoke truth to power.

Her demise marked the end of a tumultuous era that had shaken people, near and far, in the span of 81 years since her birth on 26 September 1936.

Her name was Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela- Mandela.

This was no person for and against whom emotions could be private. With Nomzamo, emotions are incapable of being suppressed. You either loved or hated her.

Against warring emotions, not only does her legacy speak for itself, but still fights relentlessly. Those with a bone to chew, be warned that there are signs galore that she will still be fighting from the grave.