"Dammit!"

Chad Le Clos summed it up best after he had been edged into joint second place by young Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott in the 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday night.

This was the first time the South African superstar was racing this event at a championship‚ and for the first 75 metres he looked like he was going to whip the three Australian favourites in front of their vociferous home crowd.

This is the blue riband event of galas‚ and it particularly in Gold Coast.

The line-up boasted Australia's reigning Olympic 100m champion Kyle Chalmers‚ winner of the 200m freestyle here‚ as well as Cameron McEvoy‚ the fastest 100m freestyler in a textile suit. And up-and-coming Jack Cartwright couldn't be discounted either.

And then there was Le Clos‚ who's always keen to rumble with the big fish. The South African was a little slow off the blocks‚ but he was the last to surface‚ coming up in the lead. He was first into the wall and he led going back down the second length.

But when 20-year-old Scott hit his tubo jets over the final metres‚ Le Clos couldn’t respond.