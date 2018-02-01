ANN7 staff fear job cuts

Fears of job losses have gripped ANN7 employees after pay-TV company MultiChoice announced its decision to cut ties with the Gupta- linked 24-hour news channel.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela announced that the platform broadcaster will not be renewing its contract with the channel in August when the current one lapses.

The decision seemingly didn't come as a surprise to some staff members who had been reassured of the future by new owner Mzwanele Manyi about two weeks ago.

A staff member who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "The general [Manyi] told us everything was fine and that we need not worry [about the channel's future]."