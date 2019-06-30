Benin, Guinea Bissau complete hat-trick of goalless draws

Benin and Guinea Bissau completed a hat-trick of goalless draws at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Saturday with a stalemate that left both teams waiting for their first-ever win at the competition.

After Angola and Mauritania began the day with a 0-0 draw in Group E and Cameroon and Ghana also failed to produce a goal in Group F, Benin and Guinea Bissau rarely looked like breaking the sequence in a scrappy match short of clear chances.

A draw always seemed the logical result in the Group F game given their respective historical records at the finals.