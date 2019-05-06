Minnie Dlamini, Itumeleng Khune & Somizi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Sporty pursuits, the election trail, and all round fabulosity is how our favourite celebs seem to have spent the weekend.
Here's a look at some of what went down in celebville these past few days.
Not only does Mrs Jones get to hang out with the likes of Usain Bolt as the official Master of Celebrations for the Met, apparently she also gets to test drive the latest machines on the tracks, such as when she got an adrenaline rush with a race driver in the new Jaguar I-PACE.
Elections are almost here and this past weekend Johannesburg’s roads were congested with members attending their political parties' rallies which both took place this past weekend. Somizi Mhlongo and his fiancé Mohale Motaung were joined by friend Vusi Nova who looked fab in his beaded accessories.
Also at the ANC rally was Moshe Ndiki, who acted as emcee for the day. The TV presenter stepped forward in a cool, patchy oversized top which we loved!
We are now a month away from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and Itumeleng Khune spent some time at the Nike Training Centre with Banyana Banyana. The footballer took to Instagram to wish the ladies luck for the upcoming tournament. Having also shown his support for Caster Semenya, we have to say, we stan a sportsman who supports women in sports.
Former footballer turned TV pundit Jimmy Tau seems to have spent his Sunday chsaing a different kind of ball. Tau posted a cool shot of him looking like Tiger Woods on the golf course where he spent his Sunday.
Insecure star Yvonne Orji spent the weekend in the presence of other phenomenal women at a resort in Mexico for the 2019 My Taught You Retreat. The retreat is an annual convention for like-minded business women to inspire each other and exchange ideas. When she wasn’t frockling on the beach or posing for some snaps, Ms. Orji was also one of the speakers at the event.