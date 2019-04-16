Rwanda growing into attractive country

In preparing for the unknown, I watched a promotional video on Rwanda while aboard the RwandAir flight to Kigali.

In it, Rwandan president Paul Kagame is seen taking the documentary maker around the country to showcase some of their natural wonders as well as some of the developments that they have put in place since the end of the genocide in 1994.

Kagame, who is equally loathed and loved around the world for his politics, can be seen in some scenes playing tennis and basketball, riding a jet ski on a lake and wearing rugged boots to take the visitor to the jungle to showcase the gorillas, one of the country's main tourism attractions.

Not quite like Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is known for pulling such stunts as driving dump trucks or swimming in frozen seas bare chested, one thing about Kagame is that he appears to be a politician who takes decisive actions to realise his vision.

Last week Sunday the tiny East African country was commemorating 25 years since nearly a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered in blood-soaked madness motivated by ethnic nationalism.

"We asked our citizens to put their emotions in a box so we can rebuild the country," he said in one of his speeches as the nation remembered the fallen.

With emotions tucked away, the Rwandans started rebuilding their country from nothing. According to the lanky president, one of the most important foundations in turning things around "was to deal with the mindset".